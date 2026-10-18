Dhinakaran Questions TVK Govt's Rain Preparedness After Chennai Waterlogging

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has questioned the Tamil Nadu government's preparedness for heavy rain, saying widespread waterlogging in Chennai and its suburbs exposed shortcomings in the precautionary measures taken by the administration.

In a social media post, Dhinakaran asked what the government led by Chief Minister Vijay intended to do to protect residents from the heavy showers expected in the coming days.

He said persistent overnight rain had inundated residential neighbourhoods and roads across Chennai and its outskirts, causing considerable hardship to residents and motorists.

The situation, he alleged, raised serious questions about the effectiveness of monsoon preparations undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the state government.

Despite advance warnings from the weather department, the authorities had failed to take adequate steps to prevent water stagnation and ensure the unobstructed flow of rainwater through drainage channels, he claimed.

Dhinakaran said the disruption caused by a single night of heavy rain demonstrated the need for stronger action on the ground. Preparatory announcements and administrative appointments alone would not shield people from the impact of the monsoon, he said.

Taking aim at CM Vijay, the AMMK leader said the Chief Minister should not consider his responsibility fulfilled merely by appointing ministers and IAS officers to oversee monitoring activities in the corporation's various zones.

He argued that such arrangements must be accompanied by effective fieldwork and precautionary measures that deliver tangible relief to the public.

Dhinakaran also criticised what he described as an excessive emphasis on publicity during inspections of stormwater drainage infrastructure. He urged the corporation and the government to set aside appearances before cameras and the production of social media reels, and instead prioritise work to reduce flooding.

The authorities should identify locations vulnerable to waterlogging in advance and take appropriate remedial measures before further heavy rain, he said.

Calling for preparations on a war footing, Dhinakaran appealed to the government to ensure that drainage channels function effectively and that preventive work receives immediate attention.

His criticism centred on the gap he alleged existed between official monitoring arrangements and conditions experienced by residents during the overnight downpour.

He urged both the civic body and the state administration to make protection from rain-related disruption their immediate priority, with particular attention to neighbourhoods and roads where water had already accumulated during the latest spell of rain.