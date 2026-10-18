Braj Mohan Ram Takes Oath As New Governor Of Odisha, CM Majhi Attends

CM Majhi Congratulates New Governor

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Braj Mohan Ram on Sunday took the oath as the Governor of Odisha at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to the newly appointed governor. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at the ceremony.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi congratulated Braj Mohan Ram on assuming office and expressed confidence that the state's development would gain further momentum under his guidance.

Attended the swearing-in ceremony at Abhishek Hall, Lok Bhavan, and extended warm greetings and congratulations to Shri Brajmohan Ram on assuming office as the Hon'ble Governor of Odisha. @BrajmohanRamGov @GovernorOdisha - Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 18, 2026

“Under the guidance of His Excellency the Governor, Odisha's journey of development will gain further momentum. I wish him a successful tenure,” the post added.

Who is Braj Mohan Ram?

Braj Mohan Ram, a Dalit leader from the Dhobi community, was appointed as the Governor of Odisha. He is a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand who represented Palamu in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as an MLA in undivided Bihar. His public and organisational work has included involvement with the Scheduled Caste Morcha and Dhobi Mahasangh. He has also been associated with efforts to establish educational institutions in Chandwa.

Major Gubernatorial Reshuffle

President Droupadi Murmu appointed four new Governors, naming Sudha Yadav as Karnataka Governor, Dhal Singh Bisen as Uttarakhand Governor, Braj Mohan Ram as Odisha Governor and Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The appointments are part of a broader reshuffle involving six states, with the Governors of Sikkim and Keralam reassigned to Keralam and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

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