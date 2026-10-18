JD Vance Invokes 'I Love My Indian In-Laws' After Facing Backlash For 'Foreign Indentured Servants' Remark: What He Said
Issuing a clarification, he invoked his South Indian wife and in-laws and said, "You know where my family comes from. I love my in-laws who immigrated here from South India. We should welcome people who contribute, but we need a balanced system."
This story will be updated with additional details.
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