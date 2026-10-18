JD Vance Invokes 'I Love My Indian In-Laws' After Facing Backlash For 'Foreign Indentured Servants' Remark: What He Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday (local time) clarified his remarks referring to H-1B visa workers as "foreign indentured servants," saying that his rhetoric was imperfect and that he wanted to target US companies and the system, not H-1B visa holders.

Issuing a clarification, he invoked his South Indian wife and in-laws and said, "You know where my family comes from. I love my in-laws who immigrated here from South India. We should welcome people who contribute, but we need a balanced system."

This story will be updated with additional details.