Truck Plows Into Kids’ Soccer Game in Wichita; 2 Dead
(MENAFN) A vehicle plowed through a youth soccer game on Saturday, killing two people, one of them a child, and leaving multiple others injured, Wichita police said.
The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado was taken into custody after the crash at Stryker Sports Complex, according to authorities. Individuals hurt in the incident were transported to hospitals in the area.
Capt. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department confirmed the grim toll from the scene.
“We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals,” he said.
Moses then continued:
“The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver,” he added.
The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado was taken into custody after the crash at Stryker Sports Complex, according to authorities. Individuals hurt in the incident were transported to hospitals in the area.
Capt. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department confirmed the grim toll from the scene.
“We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals,” he said.
Moses then continued:
“The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver,” he added.
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