Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas Toward West Bank Olive Press, Children Hurt
(MENAFN) Israeli forces fired tear gas toward an olive press in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, leaving children struggling to breathe, while two people were detained in separate raids, Palestinian media reported.
A Palestinian radio station said troops fired the gas toward the press and a vehicle in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus.
In a separate raid, Israeli forces detained two young men at a home in al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, the same station reported. Footage shared by activists showed Israeli soldiers in the village, and images appeared to show troops forcing a young man to take a Palestinian flag down from a memorial at its entrance.
The official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli forces also raided Nabi Saleh and Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, firing stun grenades. It said no casualties or arrests were recorded.
Near occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas toward vehicles at a roundabout in the town of al-Ram, according to the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate. The governorate said the incident coincided with the closure of the Jaba military checkpoint by Israeli troops, which caused traffic congestion.
Further north, clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces during a raid on the village of Madama, south of Nablus, the radio station reported.
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers have escalated since Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They include killings, arrests, home demolitions, property burnings, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
A Palestinian radio station said troops fired the gas toward the press and a vehicle in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus.
In a separate raid, Israeli forces detained two young men at a home in al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, the same station reported. Footage shared by activists showed Israeli soldiers in the village, and images appeared to show troops forcing a young man to take a Palestinian flag down from a memorial at its entrance.
The official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli forces also raided Nabi Saleh and Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, firing stun grenades. It said no casualties or arrests were recorded.
Near occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas toward vehicles at a roundabout in the town of al-Ram, according to the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate. The governorate said the incident coincided with the closure of the Jaba military checkpoint by Israeli troops, which caused traffic congestion.
Further north, clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces during a raid on the village of Madama, south of Nablus, the radio station reported.
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers have escalated since Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They include killings, arrests, home demolitions, property burnings, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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