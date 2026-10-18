AIR INDIA EXPRESS OFFERS UP TO 20% OFF FOR DELHI HALF MARATHON PARTICIPANTS
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 15-October-2026, Bengaluru: Participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon can enjoy a host of exclusive travel benefits from Air India Express, including up to 20% savings on flights, opportunities to win ₹5,000 flight vouchers, and assistance to enrol for the Maharaja Club loyalty programme.
As the Official Airline Partner of the marathon, Air India Express is bringing a range of travel-focused experiences and rewards designed to celebrate the spirit of exploration, achievement, and discovery that connects both runners and travellers.
Participants, along with their families and supporters travelling to and from Delhi for the marathon, can avail up to 20% savings on Air India Express flights using promo code RUNDEL when booking on airindiaexpressor through the Air India Express mobile app. Valid until 31 October 2026, the offer allows runners to extend their travel beyond race day and explore destinations across Air India Express’ growing domestic and international network.
From 15 to 17 October 2026, participants visiting the Bib Collection Expo at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, can enrol in the Air India Group's loyalty programme, Maharaja Club, through a dedicated on-ground team and learn more about the programme's travel rewards and benefits.
Adding to the excitement, participants will have opportunities to win Air India Express flight vouchers worth ₹5,000 each through raffle draws conducted every two hours during the Expo.
Visitors can further engage with the airline through an interactive Brand Story Thread Wall, inviting them to share and reflect on the journeys, experiences, and milestones that shape meaningful travel memories.
On race day, 18 October 2026, Air India Express will enhance the participant experience through interactive activations including a dedicated photo booth and the Runner's Passport. As part of the initiative, the airline will distribute 45,000 Air India Express-branded Runner's Passports, offering runners a unique keepsake commemorating their race-day achievement. Participants can collect stamps at multiple touchpoints across the event, adding an element of discovery and engagement throughout their marathon journey.
As the Official Airline Partner of the marathon, Air India Express is bringing a range of travel-focused experiences and rewards designed to celebrate the spirit of exploration, achievement, and discovery that connects both runners and travellers.
Participants, along with their families and supporters travelling to and from Delhi for the marathon, can avail up to 20% savings on Air India Express flights using promo code RUNDEL when booking on airindiaexpressor through the Air India Express mobile app. Valid until 31 October 2026, the offer allows runners to extend their travel beyond race day and explore destinations across Air India Express’ growing domestic and international network.
From 15 to 17 October 2026, participants visiting the Bib Collection Expo at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, can enrol in the Air India Group's loyalty programme, Maharaja Club, through a dedicated on-ground team and learn more about the programme's travel rewards and benefits.
Adding to the excitement, participants will have opportunities to win Air India Express flight vouchers worth ₹5,000 each through raffle draws conducted every two hours during the Expo.
Visitors can further engage with the airline through an interactive Brand Story Thread Wall, inviting them to share and reflect on the journeys, experiences, and milestones that shape meaningful travel memories.
On race day, 18 October 2026, Air India Express will enhance the participant experience through interactive activations including a dedicated photo booth and the Runner's Passport. As part of the initiative, the airline will distribute 45,000 Air India Express-branded Runner's Passports, offering runners a unique keepsake commemorating their race-day achievement. Participants can collect stamps at multiple touchpoints across the event, adding an element of discovery and engagement throughout their marathon journey.
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