The Queen of Christmas Is Coming to Abu Dhabi: Mariah Carey to Perform at Etihad Arena This December
(MENAFN- Action PR) ABU DHABI, UAE – 15 October 2026: Theory Eleven Entertainment, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, will bring Mariah Carey’s Christmastime to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, 12 December 2026, placing one of music’s most recognizable voices at the heart of the capital’s festive calendar.
Widely celebrated as the Queen of Christmas, Carey has become synonymous with the holiday season. Her anthem All I Want for Christmas Is You, originally released on her 1994 album Merry Christmas, has become a modern holiday classic, bringing generations together year after year.
Her influence extends far beyond Christmas. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner and 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Carey has shaped more than three decades of pop and R&B through her distinctive vocal range and songwriting. Songs such as Hero, Fantasy and We Belong Together form part of a catalogue that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, making her one of the defining voices of contemporary music.
Bringing the joy, nostalgia and excitement of Christmas to the UAE, Mariah Carey’s Christmastime promises an unforgettable evening of live entertainment and festive atmosphere. Audiences can look forward to celebrating the season as one of the world’s most recognisable voices takes centre stage.
Tickets for Mariah Carey’s Christmastime start from AED 249 and go on sale on Thursday, 15 October 2026 at 12:00 PM (UAE time). For tickets and official booking information, visit
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Widely celebrated as the Queen of Christmas, Carey has become synonymous with the holiday season. Her anthem All I Want for Christmas Is You, originally released on her 1994 album Merry Christmas, has become a modern holiday classic, bringing generations together year after year.
Her influence extends far beyond Christmas. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner and 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Carey has shaped more than three decades of pop and R&B through her distinctive vocal range and songwriting. Songs such as Hero, Fantasy and We Belong Together form part of a catalogue that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, making her one of the defining voices of contemporary music.
Bringing the joy, nostalgia and excitement of Christmas to the UAE, Mariah Carey’s Christmastime promises an unforgettable evening of live entertainment and festive atmosphere. Audiences can look forward to celebrating the season as one of the world’s most recognisable voices takes centre stage.
Tickets for Mariah Carey’s Christmastime start from AED 249 and go on sale on Thursday, 15 October 2026 at 12:00 PM (UAE time). For tickets and official booking information, visit
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