UAE policy clarity and global connectivity underpin appeal to international investors, SIF 2026 panel hears
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group’s Oliver Cornock moderates “Capital Without Borders” discussion at the Sharjah Investment Forum
Sharjah, October 2026: Clear government policy at federal and emirate level is strengthening the UAE’s position as a destination for international investment and a gateway to high-growth markets, according to a panel discussion at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026).
The session, “Capital Without Borders: Where Smart Money Is Moving Next”, was moderated by Oliver Cornock, Global Editor-in-Chief of Oxford Business Group (OBG), and examined the factors shaping cross-border capital flows as investors assess opportunities in an uncertain global environment.
Joining Cornock were Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East; Jigar Sagar, Founder and CEO of Triliv Holdings; Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings; and Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General of the Dubai Digital Asset Association.
The discussion explored how investor priorities are evolving, with a focus on the policy frameworks, governance standards and market conditions that support long-term investment. Panellists also considered the UAE’s role in connecting international capital with opportunities across the region and the wider Global South.
Digital assets were another key theme, with speakers examining the balance between innovation, risk and investor trust, alongside the conditions needed to support greater institutional participation and cross-border investment. The session also addressed the financing and business support required to help high-growth companies expand internationally.
Commenting on the discussion, Cornock said: “What stands out is that trust, governance and regulatory clarity now matter as much to investors as headline returns. The UAE’s competitiveness is further enhanced by clearly delineated government policy at both the federal and emirate level. Investors know where they stand, and that confidence is a real competitive advantage.”
He added: “With capital more mobile than ever, the UAE is a natural stepping stone — not only into the wider region, but into high-growth markets across the Global South. The markets that win will be those that make it easy for capital to arrive, to grow and to stay, and the UAE is setting that standard.”
The session concluded with panellists sharing their outlook for capital flows over the next five years and considering how economies can attract and retain increasingly mobile international investment.
Sharjah, October 2026: Clear government policy at federal and emirate level is strengthening the UAE’s position as a destination for international investment and a gateway to high-growth markets, according to a panel discussion at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026).
The session, “Capital Without Borders: Where Smart Money Is Moving Next”, was moderated by Oliver Cornock, Global Editor-in-Chief of Oxford Business Group (OBG), and examined the factors shaping cross-border capital flows as investors assess opportunities in an uncertain global environment.
Joining Cornock were Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East; Jigar Sagar, Founder and CEO of Triliv Holdings; Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings; and Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General of the Dubai Digital Asset Association.
The discussion explored how investor priorities are evolving, with a focus on the policy frameworks, governance standards and market conditions that support long-term investment. Panellists also considered the UAE’s role in connecting international capital with opportunities across the region and the wider Global South.
Digital assets were another key theme, with speakers examining the balance between innovation, risk and investor trust, alongside the conditions needed to support greater institutional participation and cross-border investment. The session also addressed the financing and business support required to help high-growth companies expand internationally.
Commenting on the discussion, Cornock said: “What stands out is that trust, governance and regulatory clarity now matter as much to investors as headline returns. The UAE’s competitiveness is further enhanced by clearly delineated government policy at both the federal and emirate level. Investors know where they stand, and that confidence is a real competitive advantage.”
He added: “With capital more mobile than ever, the UAE is a natural stepping stone — not only into the wider region, but into high-growth markets across the Global South. The markets that win will be those that make it easy for capital to arrive, to grow and to stay, and the UAE is setting that standard.”
The session concluded with panellists sharing their outlook for capital flows over the next five years and considering how economies can attract and retain increasingly mobile international investment.
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