Maniv Romeo’s Journey From Technology to Digital Marketing and Media
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Maniv Romeo, born Sikandar Kumar in 2001, has developed a professional career spanning digital marketing, website development and online media. Through his work with Shootup Media and other digital ventures, he has explored different ways technology can help businesses build an online presence and reach wider audiences.
Romeo leads Shootup Media, an agency offering digital marketing, public relations, branding and website development services. His professional profile also connects him with Shootup Career, an online learning platform, and media initiatives including Times Release and Awaaz Jharkhand.
According to his profile, he was recognised in 2023 as one of Jharkhand’s youngest digital entrepreneurs.
A Background in Technology
Romeo’s interest in the digital sector is supported by his computer science background. His technical knowledge provides a foundation for working with website development and the systems that support online businesses.
Over time, his professional interests expanded to include search engine optimisation, content development, graphic design and digital advertising. His profile also lists a Google-issued IAB Digital Marketing and Media Foundations certificate dated June 2021.
The combination of technical and marketing skills has shaped his work across different digital services. Website development focuses on a business’s online infrastructure, while search optimisation and advertising help companies connect with potential customers.
Developing Shootup Media
Shootup Media is the principal agency associated with Romeo’s professional career. The company offers services including search engine optimisation, website design, paid advertising, digital PR, social media marketing and brand development.
Its service portfolio also includes optimisation for AI-powered search and answer platforms, an area attracting growing attention as people increasingly use tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to discover information.
The agency’s approach brings several digital services under a coordinated strategy. Its process generally involves reviewing a client's existing online presence, identifying areas for improvement, implementing agreed activities and evaluating performance through reporting.
According to information provided in the agency’s profile, Shootup Media has completed more than 100 projects for start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses and established brands. The company also reports serving clients in India and international markets.
Its portfolio includes projects associated with brands such as Dakloni and Visgrow. The work reflects the range of digital requirements businesses may have, from developing a website to strengthening brand visibility.
An Interest in Digital Education
Romeo is also associated with Shootup Career, an online learning initiative covering subjects such as SEO, website development, branding and social media marketing.
The platform focuses on practical digital skills that can be applied in professional and business settings. These subjects have become relevant to students, freelancers and entrepreneurs seeking to understand online marketing and develop their own projects.
The educational venture complements his agency work by extending digital knowledge beyond client engagements. However, the effectiveness of any training platform ultimately depends on the quality of its learning material, practical instruction and outcomes for students.
Work in Online Publishing
His professional activities also extend into media through Times Release and Awaaz Jharkhand.
Times Release covers news and business-related topics, while Awaaz Jharkhand focuses on regional reporting and community issues. Both ventures operate in the online publishing space, where accessibility, editorial standards and audience trust play important roles.
Media ownership also brings responsibilities around accuracy and transparency. Coverage of Romeo or his associated businesses by publications linked to him should be distinguished from independent journalism.
Navigating a Changing Digital Industry
The digital marketing sector continues to change as search engines introduce AI-generated responses, advertising platforms evolve and businesses compete across multiple online channels.
For agencies, these developments require a broader understanding of how websites, content, search visibility and paid campaigns interact. They also make transparent reporting important when businesses evaluate the value of marketing services.
Romeo’s work across technical development and digital promotion places him within this changing environment. His future progress will depend on how effectively his ventures respond to new technologies, demonstrate results and meet the needs of their respective audiences.
A Career Across Multiple Digital Fields
From website development and marketing to education and publishing, Romeo’s professional activities cover several connected areas of the digital economy.
Shootup Media focuses on business services, Shootup Career addresses digital learning, and his media ventures operate in online publishing. Each requires a different approach, despite sharing an underlying reliance on digital platforms.
His career offers an example of how technical knowledge can provide a starting point for exploring multiple professional opportunities. As these ventures develop, their long-term standing will be shaped by the quality of their work, the credibility of their claims and the value they deliver to clients, learners and readers.
Romeo leads Shootup Media, an agency offering digital marketing, public relations, branding and website development services. His professional profile also connects him with Shootup Career, an online learning platform, and media initiatives including Times Release and Awaaz Jharkhand.
According to his profile, he was recognised in 2023 as one of Jharkhand’s youngest digital entrepreneurs.
A Background in Technology
Romeo’s interest in the digital sector is supported by his computer science background. His technical knowledge provides a foundation for working with website development and the systems that support online businesses.
Over time, his professional interests expanded to include search engine optimisation, content development, graphic design and digital advertising. His profile also lists a Google-issued IAB Digital Marketing and Media Foundations certificate dated June 2021.
The combination of technical and marketing skills has shaped his work across different digital services. Website development focuses on a business’s online infrastructure, while search optimisation and advertising help companies connect with potential customers.
Developing Shootup Media
Shootup Media is the principal agency associated with Romeo’s professional career. The company offers services including search engine optimisation, website design, paid advertising, digital PR, social media marketing and brand development.
Its service portfolio also includes optimisation for AI-powered search and answer platforms, an area attracting growing attention as people increasingly use tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to discover information.
The agency’s approach brings several digital services under a coordinated strategy. Its process generally involves reviewing a client's existing online presence, identifying areas for improvement, implementing agreed activities and evaluating performance through reporting.
According to information provided in the agency’s profile, Shootup Media has completed more than 100 projects for start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses and established brands. The company also reports serving clients in India and international markets.
Its portfolio includes projects associated with brands such as Dakloni and Visgrow. The work reflects the range of digital requirements businesses may have, from developing a website to strengthening brand visibility.
An Interest in Digital Education
Romeo is also associated with Shootup Career, an online learning initiative covering subjects such as SEO, website development, branding and social media marketing.
The platform focuses on practical digital skills that can be applied in professional and business settings. These subjects have become relevant to students, freelancers and entrepreneurs seeking to understand online marketing and develop their own projects.
The educational venture complements his agency work by extending digital knowledge beyond client engagements. However, the effectiveness of any training platform ultimately depends on the quality of its learning material, practical instruction and outcomes for students.
Work in Online Publishing
His professional activities also extend into media through Times Release and Awaaz Jharkhand.
Times Release covers news and business-related topics, while Awaaz Jharkhand focuses on regional reporting and community issues. Both ventures operate in the online publishing space, where accessibility, editorial standards and audience trust play important roles.
Media ownership also brings responsibilities around accuracy and transparency. Coverage of Romeo or his associated businesses by publications linked to him should be distinguished from independent journalism.
Navigating a Changing Digital Industry
The digital marketing sector continues to change as search engines introduce AI-generated responses, advertising platforms evolve and businesses compete across multiple online channels.
For agencies, these developments require a broader understanding of how websites, content, search visibility and paid campaigns interact. They also make transparent reporting important when businesses evaluate the value of marketing services.
Romeo’s work across technical development and digital promotion places him within this changing environment. His future progress will depend on how effectively his ventures respond to new technologies, demonstrate results and meet the needs of their respective audiences.
A Career Across Multiple Digital Fields
From website development and marketing to education and publishing, Romeo’s professional activities cover several connected areas of the digital economy.
Shootup Media focuses on business services, Shootup Career addresses digital learning, and his media ventures operate in online publishing. Each requires a different approach, despite sharing an underlying reliance on digital platforms.
His career offers an example of how technical knowledge can provide a starting point for exploring multiple professional opportunities. As these ventures develop, their long-term standing will be shaped by the quality of their work, the credibility of their claims and the value they deliver to clients, learners and readers.
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