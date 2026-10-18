Syria Urges UN Monitors to Record Israeli Activities in Quneitra
(MENAFN) The governor of Syria’s southern Quneitra province calls on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) to document alleged Israeli violations in the region, emphasizing the need to monitor developments affecting local communities.
Ghassan al-Sayyed Ahmad makes the appeal during a meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, according to an official statement from the Quneitra Governorate. Their discussions cover security conditions in the province, UNDOF’s responsibilities, and the consequences of Israeli actions for residents.
Ahmad stresses that recording violations in accordance with the force’s mandate could help safeguard civilians and reduce the impact of these incidents on the local population.
The meeting takes place as Israeli forces continue conducting operations in Quneitra, including incursions, searches, arrests, and the establishment of temporary military checkpoints.
A UN report released on September 23 describes continued breaches of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, citing Israeli military deployments and activities within the designated separation zone. The report states that Israeli forces remain stationed at 11 locations on the Syrian side of the area as of August 12.
UNDOF was established in 1974 to supervise the ceasefire and disengagement arrangements between Syrian and Israeli forces. Its mandate was renewed in June and remains in effect through December 31, 2026.
Damascus continues to call for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory, comply with the 1974 agreement, and respect Syria’s sovereignty.
Ghassan al-Sayyed Ahmad makes the appeal during a meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, according to an official statement from the Quneitra Governorate. Their discussions cover security conditions in the province, UNDOF’s responsibilities, and the consequences of Israeli actions for residents.
Ahmad stresses that recording violations in accordance with the force’s mandate could help safeguard civilians and reduce the impact of these incidents on the local population.
The meeting takes place as Israeli forces continue conducting operations in Quneitra, including incursions, searches, arrests, and the establishment of temporary military checkpoints.
A UN report released on September 23 describes continued breaches of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, citing Israeli military deployments and activities within the designated separation zone. The report states that Israeli forces remain stationed at 11 locations on the Syrian side of the area as of August 12.
UNDOF was established in 1974 to supervise the ceasefire and disengagement arrangements between Syrian and Israeli forces. Its mandate was renewed in June and remains in effect through December 31, 2026.
Damascus continues to call for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory, comply with the 1974 agreement, and respect Syria’s sovereignty.
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