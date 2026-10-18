Afghanistan Reach Brazil Futsal Cup Semi-Finals, Set To Face Cape Verde

Afghanistan opened its campaign with a goalless draw against Japan before producing a convincing performance against Peru. The team, coached by Serbian manager Dejan Dedović, scored all three goals in the first half to establish control of the match.

Akbar Kazemi opened the scoring for Afghanistan, followed by a goal from Seyed Morteza Hosseini. Reza Hosseinpour then added a third goal, giving Afghanistan a 3–0 lead at half-time, according to reports from the Afghanistan Football Federation.

Peru increased the pressure after the break and used the power-play system, bringing an additional outfield player into its attacking build-up in an attempt to reduce the deficit. Afghanistan goalkeeper Mohammad Javad Safari made several important saves, while the team's defence prevented Peru from scoring.

The victory gave Afghanistan four points from its two group matches, placing it ahead of Japan and Peru in Group B. The six-team tournament, held in São José dos Pinhais, Brazil, from October 14 to 18, featured Afghanistan, Japan and Peru in Group B, with Brazil, Cape Verde and Indonesia in Group A.

Afghanistan subsequently defeated Cape Verde 4–2 in the semi-final on October 17 to reach the tournament final against Brazil. The host nation secured its place in the final with a 3–0 victory over Japan. The final is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at the Max Rosenmann Gymnasium in São José dos Pinhais.