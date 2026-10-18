Tether Invests In Aisa, Extends Seed Funding Round

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) San Francisco-based startupsays it has completed its, addingandas strategic investors. The company frames the funding as a step toward building infrastructure aimed at helping enterprise AI agents securely discover resources, access them through approved permissions, and handle transactions in a governed way.

The round brings AIsa's total disclosed funding to more than $9 million. Other investors participating in the broader cap table include Alibaba, Tribe Capital, Sumitomo Corporation, Draper Associates, Saison Capital, and additional backers.

AIsa completed a seed extension round that totals over $9 million in funding, with Tether and HIVEN joining as strategic investors. The startup's focus is enterprise-ready AI agent infrastructure that combines resource discovery, governed access, and usage-based transactions. AIsa argues that fragmented integrations and billing systems make large-scale agent operations difficult today. Tether's participation aligns with its broader public strategy of engaging with crypto-adjacent infrastructure themes, though the investment rationale was presented primarily through AIsa's product vision.

Key takeawaysAIsa's plan: from AI assistants to production-ready agents

In a statement shared with USA Today, AIsa founder and CEO Jordan Liu said the company is targeting the missing infrastructure layer behind enterprise AI agent deployments. Liu emphasized that enterprise agents require“trusted information, useful tools and a governed way to transact,” and positioned AIsa as the network that can make those requirements operational.

AIsa's stated goal is to enable agents to discover, access, and pay for resources globally, while ensuring enterprises maintain control over permissions, spending, and transactions. The company's message centers on a shift from experimentation-often associated with AI assistants-to systems designed for autonomous execution in real production environments.

The“Trusted Resource and Transaction Network”

AIsa says it is addressing a practical problem seen in enterprise environments: providers, integrations, and billing systems are often too fragmented for agents to operate smoothly at scale.

According to the statement, the company's solution is a single, governed, usage-based network called the Trusted Resource and Transaction Network for Enterprise AI Agents. AIsa says its infrastructure connects enterprise agents to external resources such as data, AI search, AI models, APIs, software tools, and industry services.

Critically, AIsa pairs that connectivity with what it describes as a full transaction workflow-combining governed access with usage metering, billing, and settlement. For enterprises, the implied benefit is reducing the operational complexity of coordinating multiple vendors and payment systems when agents are expected to act on behalf of organizations.

For investors and builders, the broader significance is that“agent infrastructure” is increasingly treated as the integration and controls layer rather than just model access. AIsa's framing suggests it is trying to standardize how agents authenticate to services, how usage is measured, and how payments are handled-capabilities that typically become bottlenecks once pilots move toward scale.

Why Tether's involvement stands out in an agent-focused round

Tether's role in the seed extension was communicated through AIsa's announcement, which did not add additional details about Tether's specific investment thesis beyond the strategic-infrastructure theme. Still, the decision is notable in the context of what Tether has been reporting publicly about its earnings.

Cointelegraph previously reported on July 31 that Tether generated another multibillion-dollar quarter, supported by income from its US Treasury portfolio. That earlier coverage said Tether reported a net operating profit of $1.5 billion for Q2, driven primarily by interest on US Treasury holdings and repurchase agreements (short-term loans backed by government securities).

While AIsa's product plan is the central focus of this funding news, the parallel is that Tether has continued to publicly emphasize the financial mechanics behind its reserves and earnings-mechanics that can support ongoing participation in the wider ecosystem, including investments in frontier infrastructure.

What remains less clear from the available information is how directly Tether's participation will shape AIsa's technical roadmap or settlement rails. Readers should watch for additional disclosures as the company progresses beyond fundraising into implementation partnerships and product milestones.

What to monitor next for enterprise AI agents

This round highlights a key tension in the AI agent market: moving from“can the agent do the task?” to“can the enterprise control it, bill it, and trust its actions?” AIsa's network concept targets those operational constraints by bundling permissions and metering into the same system for agent interactions.

Next, the practical question is whether AIsa can demonstrate real-world deployments that reduce integration friction-particularly around governed access and automated settlement-and whether its network approach becomes a standard layer that multiple enterprises and resource providers want to plug into.

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