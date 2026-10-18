AI Can Make Healthcare More Accessible, Improve Clinical Decision-Making: Meity Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Stressing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in the healthcare sector, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan on Sunday said AI can help improve healthcare accessibility, affordability and quality through applications ranging from disease screening and medical diagnostics to remote ICU monitoring and AI-assisted surgical planning.

He was addressing the Tech Conclave on“AI for Health & Assistive Technologies”, jointly organised by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIT BHU, in Varanasi.

The event brought together policymakers, academicians, healthcare professionals and startup founders to discuss the role of AI in advancing healthcare, accessibility and citizen well-being.

In his keynote address, Krishnan highlighted the need to integrate AI education across disciplines and leverage the convergence of technology, medical sciences and research to develop practical solutions.

He also called for stronger collaboration among IIT BHU, STPI, industry and startups to create scalable healthcare and assistive technology solutions.

“Artificial intelligence can play an important role in making healthcare more accessible, strengthening clinical decision-making and improving service delivery, particularly for communities with limited access to healthcare services," he stated.

The MeitY Secretary highlighted support available under the IndiaAI Mission and other government initiatives aimed at fostering innovation.

He also underlined STPI's role in helping startups connect with investors, venture capital networks and market opportunities to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the conclave, STPI Director General Arvind Kumar reflected on the evolution of India's technology ecosystem over the past three decades and said the country now has an opportunity to replicate its success in the IT services sector by nurturing indigenous AI innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that India's startup ecosystem has enabled young innovators to become job creators and emphasised the importance of translational research, intellectual property creation and market access.

Kumar also highlighted STPI's network of 27 Centres of Entrepreneurship and stressed the need to strengthen startup ecosystems beyond established technology hubs through closer collaboration among academia, industry and government.