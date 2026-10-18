HM Amit Shah To Visit Punjab On October 20

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab on October 20, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu announced on Sunday.

This will be HM Shah's second visit in 20 days. He last visited Punjab on September 30 to address an anti-drug rally in Jalandhar.

Announcing the visit in a post on X, Bittu stated that at a time when Punjab is grappling with a serious drug problem, there is a need for decisive action, strong leadership, and firm determination to safeguard the youth and the future of the state.

"Punjab welcomes Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his visit to Punjab on 20th October. At a time when Punjab is battling the grave menace of drugs, we need decisive action, strong leadership and a firm resolve to secure our youth and our future," the former Union Minister said.

Taking aim at the Punjab government over the growing drug menace in the state, Bittu said, "The AAP Govt in Punjab has lost his mandate much before his completion of term. I appeal to every Punjabi to support Amit Shah Ji and have faith in our collective mission to make Punjab drug-free, once and for all."

"Let us unite to save Punjab's youth and reclaim Punjab's future!" he added.

HM Shah's visit comes at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab. It is likely that during his visit, he will focus on strengthening the BJP and discussing preparations for the polls.

There is also a possibility that the Home Minister might visit Mansa to meet the family members of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota.

Earlier this week, HM Shah raised concerns over the alleged rise in drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime in Punjab, questioning the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the safety of the state's residents.

In a post on social media platform X in Hindi, he said recent incidents in Dirba and Mansa had raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

HM Shah further said that the Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents.

During his September 30 rally, the Home Minister promised to make Punjab free of the illicit 'chitta' (synthetic drug) trade before December 31, 2029, saying the BJP would contest the next Assembly elections in the state primarily on the issue of a drug-free Punjab.

He urged the mothers and the youth of Punjab to extend support to the BJP in the next Assembly elections by voting for the lotus symbol, promising to free the state from the illicit drug trade.