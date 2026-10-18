Belgian Education Protests Spark Clashes in Brussels
(MENAFN) Police deploy tear gas and water cannon in Brussels on Saturday as demonstrations against education reforms, austerity policies, and alleged police repression turn confrontational. Students and their supporters stage protests in two Belgian cities, raising concerns over government measures and conditions in the education sector.
Clashes intensify at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 GMT, near Brussels-Midi railway station. Demonstrators use construction barriers to build a barricade and throw objects toward police officers, according to reports. Officers respond by firing tear gas and deploying water cannon before advancing on the crowd.
Earlier in the morning, approximately 100 students and adults, including teachers and trade union activists, assemble near Brussels Central Station. Although the gathering initially lacks authorization, protesters subsequently receive permission to march toward Brussels-Midi. A substantial police presence remains in the area, with officers stopping and searching several individuals.
Participants chant slogans criticizing police conduct and the federal government’s policies. The demonstration follows confrontations between students and police during a trade union rally on October 9.
Meanwhile, around 250 people, most of them young demonstrators, gather outside Liège-Guillemins railway station in Liège before proceeding peacefully toward the city center, according to reports.
Workers and parents also join the march, with protesters highlighting concerns over education budgets, tuition costs, public transportation expenses, workplace conditions, and social inequality.
Clashes intensify at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 GMT, near Brussels-Midi railway station. Demonstrators use construction barriers to build a barricade and throw objects toward police officers, according to reports. Officers respond by firing tear gas and deploying water cannon before advancing on the crowd.
Earlier in the morning, approximately 100 students and adults, including teachers and trade union activists, assemble near Brussels Central Station. Although the gathering initially lacks authorization, protesters subsequently receive permission to march toward Brussels-Midi. A substantial police presence remains in the area, with officers stopping and searching several individuals.
Participants chant slogans criticizing police conduct and the federal government’s policies. The demonstration follows confrontations between students and police during a trade union rally on October 9.
Meanwhile, around 250 people, most of them young demonstrators, gather outside Liège-Guillemins railway station in Liège before proceeding peacefully toward the city center, according to reports.
Workers and parents also join the march, with protesters highlighting concerns over education budgets, tuition costs, public transportation expenses, workplace conditions, and social inequality.
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