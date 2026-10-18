Salman Khan At Shaina NC's Daughter's Engagement: Inside Shanaya Munot's Special Day

Salman Khan attended the engagement ceremony of Shanaya Munot, daughter of Shiv Sena leader and fashion designer Shaina NC, and entrepreneur Bhavik Merchant. The ceremony was held at Shanti Bungalow, the family home located on Nepean Sea Road, in Mumbai.

Celebrity attendance in the engagement ceremony included people belonging to Bollywood, politics, and business sectors.

Salman Khan Posing Alongside the Newly Engaged Couple

Salman Khan was seen arriving at the ceremony wearing a navy-blue shirt with denim jeans, dressing casually. He interacted with the guests and also posed for pictures with Shanaya and Bhavik, conveying wishes to the newly engaged couple.

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Apart from the actor, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and chief of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), Raj Thackeray were also seen attending the function.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC's daughter, Shanaya Munot, gets engaged to Bhavik Merchant at an intimate ceremony at her residence, Shanti Bungalow, on Nepean Sea Road.

(Source: Self-made)

(17.10) IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Daughter of Shaina NC Engaged

Shaina NC made this exciting announcement on social media on October 11, just as Navratri celebrations were about to begin. She expressed thanks in the announcement for the blessing she was receiving and appreciated the blessings and support of their parents, families and friends.

On this auspicious occasion of #Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that our precious daughter Shanaya Munot & amp; Bhavik Merchant got engaged.

With gratitude to God, blessings of our parents, family & amp; friends - here's to togetherness, forever. Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) October 11, 2026

This was a joyous milestone for the family, as Shanaya and Bhavik entered into a new phase of their lives together.

Shanaya Munot is an entrepreneur, and Bhavik Merchant works with SwanSAT, which is the technology arm of SwanCorp, which is run by him.

As political personalities and celebrities joined hands in celebrating their wedding ceremony, Shanaya and Bhavik's memorable day saw some known faces in a family gathering.