French Protests Draw Thousands as Hundreds Face Arrest
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets across France on Saturday to protest rising living costs, bringing together Yellow Vest activists, students, farmers, climate campaigners, and trade union members. At least 272 people are arrested nationwide as confrontations break out in several cities.
Police estimate that approximately 20,000 people participate in demonstrations in Lyon and Nantes, while Rennes records around 10,000 protesters. In Paris, authorities make 163 arrests, according to reports.
The demonstrations unite former participants in the Yellow Vest movement with university students, environmental activists, labor unions, high school students, and farmers. The Yellow Vest movement first emerged in France in 2018, driven by opposition to fuel taxes and the increasing cost of living.
Around 500 protest-related actions and more than 90 demonstrations are scheduled nationwide on Saturday, according to sources close to the French Interior Ministry.
In Paris, police deploy tear gas and water cannon near Place de la République, where a vehicle is set on fire. Despite the clashes, the main march gets underway at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 GMT. The first groups of demonstrators subsequently reach Place de Clichy.
In Lyon, masked individuals break windows at the tourist office located on Place Bellecour, where reports also indicate looting and a fire. Earlier in the day, protesters launch fireworks toward police officers, who respond by firing tear gas.
Police estimate that approximately 20,000 people participate in demonstrations in Lyon and Nantes, while Rennes records around 10,000 protesters. In Paris, authorities make 163 arrests, according to reports.
The demonstrations unite former participants in the Yellow Vest movement with university students, environmental activists, labor unions, high school students, and farmers. The Yellow Vest movement first emerged in France in 2018, driven by opposition to fuel taxes and the increasing cost of living.
Around 500 protest-related actions and more than 90 demonstrations are scheduled nationwide on Saturday, according to sources close to the French Interior Ministry.
In Paris, police deploy tear gas and water cannon near Place de la République, where a vehicle is set on fire. Despite the clashes, the main march gets underway at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 GMT. The first groups of demonstrators subsequently reach Place de Clichy.
In Lyon, masked individuals break windows at the tourist office located on Place Bellecour, where reports also indicate looting and a fire. Earlier in the day, protesters launch fireworks toward police officers, who respond by firing tear gas.
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