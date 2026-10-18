Pope Leo Resumes Recovery at Vatican Following Lung Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV returns to the Vatican on Saturday afternoon after being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his right lung, according to reports.
The pontiff leaves the hospital after five days of medical care and returns to the papal apartments following confirmation from his medical team that he is fit to continue his recovery outside the hospital.
Doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora say blood tests and a chest X-ray performed on Saturday morning indicate that his condition allows him to be discharged.
The Holy See Press Office announces that the pope is scheduled to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer at noon on Sunday from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Apostolic Palace.
Before leaving the hospital, Leo celebrates Mass in a designated worship room on the building’s 10th floor.
On October 11, the pontiff disclosed that doctors had discovered a mass in his lung and recommended surgery to remove the nodule. The procedure takes place on October 13 and lasts approximately 90 minutes, with the Vatican confirming that the operation is successful.
Subsequent tissue analysis identifies the condition as lung adenocarcinoma after surgeons remove the lower lobe of his right lung.
All scheduled engagements through October 20 are canceled to give the pope time to recover.
The pontiff leaves the hospital after five days of medical care and returns to the papal apartments following confirmation from his medical team that he is fit to continue his recovery outside the hospital.
Doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora say blood tests and a chest X-ray performed on Saturday morning indicate that his condition allows him to be discharged.
The Holy See Press Office announces that the pope is scheduled to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer at noon on Sunday from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Apostolic Palace.
Before leaving the hospital, Leo celebrates Mass in a designated worship room on the building’s 10th floor.
On October 11, the pontiff disclosed that doctors had discovered a mass in his lung and recommended surgery to remove the nodule. The procedure takes place on October 13 and lasts approximately 90 minutes, with the Vatican confirming that the operation is successful.
Subsequent tissue analysis identifies the condition as lung adenocarcinoma after surgeons remove the lower lobe of his right lung.
All scheduled engagements through October 20 are canceled to give the pope time to recover.
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