European Diplomat Hits Back at Netanyahu Over West Bank Attack
(MENAFN) A European diplomat who was part of a delegation assaulted by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank on Saturday dismissed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s doubts about what happened.
“The facts are clear. We were attacked,” an Israeli public broadcaster quoted the unnamed diplomat as saying.
The diplomat also pushed back on Netanyahu’s criticism that the delegation had not coordinated its visit with the Israeli army, pointing out that Israel retains security responsibility in Area B of the occupied West Bank. The diplomat further asked why diplomats and olive pickers should be targeted at all.
The comments followed a statement from Netanyahu’s office that urged caution over reports that masked Israelis had attacked European diplomats near Ramallah.
“Serious accusations require serious evidence,” the statement said.
The prime minister’s office conceded that video showed masked individuals confronting a diplomatic vehicle. It argued, however, that the footage did not establish the full sequence of events or who was responsible.
The Israeli army said it had opened a joint investigation with police.
The attack took place near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where the delegation was visiting during the olive harvest. Its members included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials.
Masked Israeli occupiers confronted the group and smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
A military-affiliated radio station reported that troops and police reached the scene three hours after receiving the delegation’s location and video of the incident, which had been sent within minutes.
In a separate development, opposition Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu and his defense and national security ministers of failing to rein in attacks by Israeli occupiers. He warned that their inaction was eroding international support for Israel.
Attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property have intensified since the olive harvest began earlier this month.
“The facts are clear. We were attacked,” an Israeli public broadcaster quoted the unnamed diplomat as saying.
The diplomat also pushed back on Netanyahu’s criticism that the delegation had not coordinated its visit with the Israeli army, pointing out that Israel retains security responsibility in Area B of the occupied West Bank. The diplomat further asked why diplomats and olive pickers should be targeted at all.
The comments followed a statement from Netanyahu’s office that urged caution over reports that masked Israelis had attacked European diplomats near Ramallah.
“Serious accusations require serious evidence,” the statement said.
The prime minister’s office conceded that video showed masked individuals confronting a diplomatic vehicle. It argued, however, that the footage did not establish the full sequence of events or who was responsible.
The Israeli army said it had opened a joint investigation with police.
The attack took place near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where the delegation was visiting during the olive harvest. Its members included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials.
Masked Israeli occupiers confronted the group and smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
A military-affiliated radio station reported that troops and police reached the scene three hours after receiving the delegation’s location and video of the incident, which had been sent within minutes.
In a separate development, opposition Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu and his defense and national security ministers of failing to rein in attacks by Israeli occupiers. He warned that their inaction was eroding international support for Israel.
Attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property have intensified since the olive harvest began earlier this month.
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