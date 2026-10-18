UK Police Assess Security Adviser’s Wife Over Palestine Action Post
(MENAFN) British police are reviewing a social media statement by Sarah Helm, the wife of UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, after her post referenced the banned group Palestine Action, according to reports published Friday.
Helm, a journalist and author, wrote on X: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”
Her comment came in response to a televised discussion concerning author Sally Rooney, whose books are set to be withdrawn from supply to British booksellers after she announced plans to direct royalty payments toward supporting the organization.
London’s Metropolitan Police confirms that it has been notified of Helm’s post, which was published on October 15. A police spokesperson says: “It is in the process of being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”
A Downing Street spokesperson seeks to distinguish Helm’s personal views from the government, describing her as “an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity.”
The post has also prompted political and advocacy responses. Reform UK lawmaker Danny Kruger writes to the prime minister to express concerns about the statement, while the Campaign Against Antisemitism urges Powell to publicly condemn it.
Helm, a journalist and author, wrote on X: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”
Her comment came in response to a televised discussion concerning author Sally Rooney, whose books are set to be withdrawn from supply to British booksellers after she announced plans to direct royalty payments toward supporting the organization.
London’s Metropolitan Police confirms that it has been notified of Helm’s post, which was published on October 15. A police spokesperson says: “It is in the process of being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”
A Downing Street spokesperson seeks to distinguish Helm’s personal views from the government, describing her as “an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity.”
The post has also prompted political and advocacy responses. Reform UK lawmaker Danny Kruger writes to the prime minister to express concerns about the statement, while the Campaign Against Antisemitism urges Powell to publicly condemn it.
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