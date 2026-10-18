US Citizen Gets Held in Istanbul Over Alleged Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme
(MENAFN) Turkish authorities detain US citizen Richard James Schueler in Istanbul over allegations of cryptocurrency fraud worth approximately $1 billion in the United States and Finland, according to an announcement by Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek on Saturday.
"US citizen Richard James Schueler, who was reported (to our authorities) as having an Interpol Red Notice issued against him on allegations of carrying out a $1 billion crypto-asset fraud in the US and Finland, was apprehended and taken into custody in Istanbul," Gurlek says in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The justice minister publishes the announcement under the title "Türkiye will not be a safe haven for transnational criminals and wanted suspects," emphasizing that Turkish security and intelligence agencies are working closely together to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for internationally wanted individuals.
Gurlek adds that authorities are continuing coordinated efforts to locate suspects sought internationally, arrest them and bring them before the relevant judicial authorities.
According to the minister, investigators establish Schueler’s location through an operation involving the Istanbul Police Department’s intelligence and financial crimes units. The operation is conducted under the supervision of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).
"US citizen Richard James Schueler, who was reported (to our authorities) as having an Interpol Red Notice issued against him on allegations of carrying out a $1 billion crypto-asset fraud in the US and Finland, was apprehended and taken into custody in Istanbul," Gurlek says in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The justice minister publishes the announcement under the title "Türkiye will not be a safe haven for transnational criminals and wanted suspects," emphasizing that Turkish security and intelligence agencies are working closely together to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for internationally wanted individuals.
Gurlek adds that authorities are continuing coordinated efforts to locate suspects sought internationally, arrest them and bring them before the relevant judicial authorities.
According to the minister, investigators establish Schueler’s location through an operation involving the Istanbul Police Department’s intelligence and financial crimes units. The operation is conducted under the supervision of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).
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