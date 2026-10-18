Eight Yemeni Soldiers Killed as Houthi Fighting Surges in Lahj
(MENAFN) Eight Yemeni soldiers died in the southern province of Lahj, the Yemeni army announced late Saturday, as clashes with the Houthi group showed no sign of easing.
A statement from the army-affiliated Tur al-Bahah Military Axis said the troops were killed on the al-Maqatirah front in Lahj. It gave no further details, and the Houthis did not immediately respond.
Earlier on Saturday, Houthi shelling in neighboring Taiz province killed three civilians, two of them women, and wounded five more in separate attacks, according to a government office.
The violence is part of an escalation that began in July, the most serious flare-up since a period of relative calm followed a UN-brokered truce that took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
A statement from the army-affiliated Tur al-Bahah Military Axis said the troops were killed on the al-Maqatirah front in Lahj. It gave no further details, and the Houthis did not immediately respond.
Earlier on Saturday, Houthi shelling in neighboring Taiz province killed three civilians, two of them women, and wounded five more in separate attacks, according to a government office.
The violence is part of an escalation that began in July, the most serious flare-up since a period of relative calm followed a UN-brokered truce that took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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