Sisi Rules Out Constitutional Changes to Extend His Presidency
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says his current presidential term will conclude in 2030, ruling out changes to the constitution that would allow him to remain in office beyond that date, according to reports from Egyptian state media.
“The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled,” Sisi declares during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday.
The president also emphasizes that the country’s constitution will remain unchanged, highlighting the importance of upholding constitutional provisions and democratic principles.
“The constitution will not be touched,” he says, reiterating his position against any amendments that could alter the existing framework.
Sisi explains that the constitution establishes the armed forces’ responsibility to safeguard the constitutional system, democracy and the state’s fundamental foundations.
“I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility,” he adds, pointing to ongoing efforts at the Egyptian Military Academy to prepare a new generation of leaders capable of assuming future responsibilities.
“The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled,” Sisi declares during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday.
The president also emphasizes that the country’s constitution will remain unchanged, highlighting the importance of upholding constitutional provisions and democratic principles.
“The constitution will not be touched,” he says, reiterating his position against any amendments that could alter the existing framework.
Sisi explains that the constitution establishes the armed forces’ responsibility to safeguard the constitutional system, democracy and the state’s fundamental foundations.
“I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility,” he adds, pointing to ongoing efforts at the Egyptian Military Academy to prepare a new generation of leaders capable of assuming future responsibilities.
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