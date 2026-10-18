Huckabee Demands Prison for Attackers of US Journalist
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday urged Israeli authorities to arrest, prosecute and imprison those behind an assault on an American photojournalist in the occupied West Bank.
“Attacking a female photographer is a despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards,” Huckabee wrote on the US social media platform X.
He was referring to the attack on Heidi Levine, a photojournalist for the Washington Post.
“Those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend (years) in prison,” he said.
“We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this,” he added.
Huckabee said Levine had suffered “serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack.”
“Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist,” he added.
The US State Department said Friday it was “greatly concerned” over the assault on Levine by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.
“The Department of State is aware of these reports. We are greatly concerned when any American is harmed overseas and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement to a Turkish state-run news agency.
“Attacking a female photographer is a despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards,” Huckabee wrote on the US social media platform X.
He was referring to the attack on Heidi Levine, a photojournalist for the Washington Post.
“Those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend (years) in prison,” he said.
“We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this,” he added.
Huckabee said Levine had suffered “serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack.”
“Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist,” he added.
The US State Department said Friday it was “greatly concerned” over the assault on Levine by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.
“The Department of State is aware of these reports. We are greatly concerned when any American is harmed overseas and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement to a Turkish state-run news agency.
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