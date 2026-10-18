Former Haitian President Martelly Enters Presidential Race
(MENAFN) Former Haitian President Joseph Michel Martelly submits an online application to participate in the upcoming presidential election, bringing the number of registered candidates to 16, according to reports published Friday.
Martelly enters the race under Debloke, a political coalition that includes former members of the Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), which he previously led. His candidacy remains provisional until he submits the required documents and receives approval from Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).
His registration follows an amendment to the country’s electoral decree on October 6, which eliminates the requirement for presidential candidates to provide a certificate from the Bank of the Republic of Haiti. The revision removes an obstacle for individuals affected by sanctions, although US sanctions could still prevent designated individuals from participating.
Sanctions And Political Opposition Complicate Martelly’s Return
Although Martelly is not included on the United Nations sanctions list, UN experts have accused him of helping finance armed groups and benefiting from illicit activities. He has rejected the allegations.
Several international authorities have imposed sanctions on the former president, including Canada in November 2022, the United States in August 2024 and the European Union in December 2025. The measures relate to allegations involving gang financing and drug trafficking.
Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15 after spending several years abroad. His renewed political ambitions have sparked criticism among Haitians both inside the country and overseas, with opponents raising questions about his past record and the ability of rival political forces to challenge his potential return to power.
Martelly enters the race under Debloke, a political coalition that includes former members of the Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), which he previously led. His candidacy remains provisional until he submits the required documents and receives approval from Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).
His registration follows an amendment to the country’s electoral decree on October 6, which eliminates the requirement for presidential candidates to provide a certificate from the Bank of the Republic of Haiti. The revision removes an obstacle for individuals affected by sanctions, although US sanctions could still prevent designated individuals from participating.
Sanctions And Political Opposition Complicate Martelly’s Return
Although Martelly is not included on the United Nations sanctions list, UN experts have accused him of helping finance armed groups and benefiting from illicit activities. He has rejected the allegations.
Several international authorities have imposed sanctions on the former president, including Canada in November 2022, the United States in August 2024 and the European Union in December 2025. The measures relate to allegations involving gang financing and drug trafficking.
Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15 after spending several years abroad. His renewed political ambitions have sparked criticism among Haitians both inside the country and overseas, with opponents raising questions about his past record and the ability of rival political forces to challenge his potential return to power.
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