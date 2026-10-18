Greater Noida Family Deaths: Property Dispute, Suspected Suicide Under Scanner 3 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 18 (IANS) The deaths of five members of a family whose bodies were found inside their home in Greater Noida are suspected to be linked to suicide amid a prolonged property dispute, police said on Sunday.

Mahesh, his wife Lalita and their three children were found dead inside their residence on Saturday, triggering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police have arrested Mahesh's elder sister, brother-in-law, and younger sister in connection with the case, officials said.

The incident initially raised suspicions of food poisoning after the family reportedly consumed tea and noodles the previous night.

However, post-mortem examinations revealed signs of poisoning, prompting doctors to preserve viscera samples from all five deceased for further examination.

The exact cause of death will be established only after the results of laboratory tests are received, officials said.

The case took a fresh turn on Sunday after investigators examined a voice note allegedly recorded by Mahesh, one of the deceased, on his mobile phone before his death.

In the recording, he reportedly held his two sisters and a brother-in-law responsible for the family's plight.

The three relatives have been arrested by the police, and a case has been registered against them following a complaint by Lalita's brother, who alleged that the family had been subjected to harassment.

Police are examining the voice recording and the family's long-running property dispute.

Both the suspected suicide angle and the possibility of poisoning remain under investigation, according to the police.

The incident took place in Nagla Shri Padam village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rabupura police station in Greater Noida.

Further details are awaited as investigators are waiting for the laboratory reports and examining the evidence collected in the case.