Rajnath Singh To Attend SCO Meet In Dushanbe, Focus On Trade, Economy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tajikistan's Dushanbe to represent India at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled to be held on October 19 to October 20.

Focus on Multilateral Cooperation

According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation among SCO Member States, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, investment, connectivity, innovation and cultural-humanitarian exchanges. It is also expected to review the progress of ongoing cooperation initiatives and consider decisions relating to the Organisation's financial and institutional functioning, it added.

India's Engagement in SCO

According to the release, India remains actively engaged in various SCO mechanisms and continues to contribute to regional cooperation through initiatives in areas such as start-ups and innovation, digital public infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. The meeting will provide an opportunity for India to exchange views with other SCO Member States on advancing practical and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation.

The previous CHG meeting was held in Moscow, Russia, on November 18, 2025, where India was represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

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