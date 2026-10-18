Jairam Ramesh Accuses ECI Of 'Vote Chori', Demands CEC's Resignation

Congress Demands CEC's Resignation Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of enabling“Vote Chori” by denying political parties searchable electoral rolls for eight years and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with an immediate suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote,“Over the past two years, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have been persistent, insistent and consistent in demanding that the Election Commission of India provide electoral rolls in searchable format to all political parties. The demand was repeatedly refused by the ECI, which stopped providing searchable voter rolls in 2018 when the Congress found lakhs of bogus voters in Madhya Pradesh. The demand was denied for 8 years to enable Vote Chori.”

Referring to the ECI's order, Ramesh wrote,“On Oct 15, 2026, the ECI issued an order that electoral rolls will be provided in searchable format to all political parties for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) - resumed after a gap of two years in 17 states and UTs. This is because the whole nation is on the streets against the Vote Chors.”

ECI Orders Special Summary Revision in 17 States

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had, on Thursday, issued directives to 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, setting January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

Ramesh Alleges Political Interference, Demands System Revamp

Ramesh further alleged that whenever“Vote Chori” was exposed, the Modi government adopted new tactics. Ramesh accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.“Every time Vote Chori is caught, the Modi Govt adopts a new tactic: stopping readable voter rolls, fake voter additions, SIR. But not this time. Nothing can save the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who, acting on the instructions of the PM and the HM, has destroyed public trust and confidence in the ECI. He simply has to go. But that alone will not be enough. The ECI itself, along with its IT system, has to be thoroughly revamped. The SIR, which has put the Constitutional right to vote for over 13 crore Indians at risk, has to be suspended forthwith,” he further added. (ANI)

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