'Carbon Copy': Nysa Devgn's Durga Puja Saree Look Reminds Netizens Of Uncanny Resemblance To Ajay Devgn

Nysa Devgn's recent appearance at the Durga Puja celebrations has caught the attention of netizens, with many highlighting her striking resemblance to her father, Ajay Devgn. Her elegant saree look during the festive occasion particularly led to widespread online discussions, with numerous users describing her as a "carbon copy" of the veteran Bollywood star, a sentiment that quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

The daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgn was seen participating in the annual Durga Puja festivities, a tradition often observed by her family. Videos and pictures from the event quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking an immediate flurry of commentary.

Saree Look Sparks Comparisons

For one of the puja events, Nysa Devgn opted for an elegant powder-blue silk saree, a traditional attire that garnered significant praise for its grace and style. It was this specific look, captured in numerous photographs and video clips, that reportedly sparked the intense comparisons. Social media users across platforms, from Instagram to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, began noting the "uncanny" similarities to her father, extending beyond just a family resemblance to a truly striking likeness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Here's What Netizen Said

One user wrote,“Carbon copy of ajay devgan.” Another user wrote,“Like ajay wearing a saari.” One more comment read,“Very beautiful.” While another comment read,“Ajay Devgn lagri hai.”

Durga Puja Traditions and Amplified Visibility

The Durga Puja festivities, which continued until October 20, provided a rich backdrop for Nysa Devgn's public appearance. She was seen engaging in various deeply rooted traditions, including serving bhog to devotees alongside her mother Kajol and brother Yug. This active participation in a high-profile cultural event further amplified the visibility of her festive look and the subsequent online commentary regarding her striking resemblance.