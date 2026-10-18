Death, Injuries Reported as Blast Tears Through Alberta Military Base
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion and blaze tore through a military base in Alberta on Saturday, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people, Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed. Local authorities later said the fire was under control after strong winds carried flames beyond the facility.
“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” McGuinty told reporters.
He was referring to Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, east of the provincial capital Edmonton. He gave no casualty figures. He also withheld the circumstances of the incident, including whether weapons or ammunition were involved, calling the situation “active and delicate.”
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was first reported at about 4 pm local time (2200GMT) on a training range, then spread past the boundary of the training area. McGuinty said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were investigating while the military and federal, provincial and municipal authorities coordinated their response.
Local media cited an email from the Mounted Police saying officers were called to help shortly after 4 pm over reports of a fire in a training area. Multiple police resources were deployed, and the initial emergency response was winding down, though personnel remained available if needed.
Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the Defense Staff, said the military was fully engaged with federal, provincial and local authorities.
“Our priority remains the welfare of our members, their families and their community, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this incident,” she said on US social media company X.
Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier called the incident “serious,” and said it had caused a major fire at the base.
“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Carney wrote on the US social media platform Facebook. He added that federal authorities were working closely with provincial and local officials.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the blaze “significant and tragic,” saying many military personnel were affected. Canadian lawmaker Dane Lloyd earlier said he had heard of “significant casualties” from the explosion and fire.
The Municipal District of Wainwright said strong winds pushed the fire beyond the base perimeter, drawing emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions.
In the latest update, municipal authorities said the wildfire south of the community was “being held.” A fire watch will remain in place to monitor the area and respond to changing conditions. No evacuation orders have been issued, but residents were urged to avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
McGuinty said the nearby community of Wainwright was providing hospital and firefighting assistance and that authorities were monitoring the blaze closely. He promised further information as it became available.
“I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory,” he said.
The base, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton, is one of Canada’s busiest military training facilities.
“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” McGuinty told reporters.
He was referring to Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, east of the provincial capital Edmonton. He gave no casualty figures. He also withheld the circumstances of the incident, including whether weapons or ammunition were involved, calling the situation “active and delicate.”
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was first reported at about 4 pm local time (2200GMT) on a training range, then spread past the boundary of the training area. McGuinty said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were investigating while the military and federal, provincial and municipal authorities coordinated their response.
Local media cited an email from the Mounted Police saying officers were called to help shortly after 4 pm over reports of a fire in a training area. Multiple police resources were deployed, and the initial emergency response was winding down, though personnel remained available if needed.
Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the Defense Staff, said the military was fully engaged with federal, provincial and local authorities.
“Our priority remains the welfare of our members, their families and their community, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this incident,” she said on US social media company X.
Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier called the incident “serious,” and said it had caused a major fire at the base.
“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Carney wrote on the US social media platform Facebook. He added that federal authorities were working closely with provincial and local officials.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the blaze “significant and tragic,” saying many military personnel were affected. Canadian lawmaker Dane Lloyd earlier said he had heard of “significant casualties” from the explosion and fire.
The Municipal District of Wainwright said strong winds pushed the fire beyond the base perimeter, drawing emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions.
In the latest update, municipal authorities said the wildfire south of the community was “being held.” A fire watch will remain in place to monitor the area and respond to changing conditions. No evacuation orders have been issued, but residents were urged to avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
McGuinty said the nearby community of Wainwright was providing hospital and firefighting assistance and that authorities were monitoring the blaze closely. He promised further information as it became available.
“I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory,” he said.
The base, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton, is one of Canada’s busiest military training facilities.
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