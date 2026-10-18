37,373 Companies Joined Dubai Chamber Of Commerce In First 9 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) 37,373 new companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of 2026, Chairman of Dubai Chambers Sultan Al Mansoori said, as the emirate continued to attract investors and businesses despite regional challenges.

Exports and re-exports by Dubai Chamber of Commerce members reached Dh252 billion during the same period, the chairman added, highlighting the strong performance of the business community in international trade.

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In an interview with Khaleej Times, Al Mansoori said the figures demonstrate the strength and diversity of Dubai's business environment and companies' continued confidence in its competitive advantages.

The chairman was speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum in Shenzhen, China, an event organized by Dubai Chambers, where he emphasised that the growth in exports and re-exports by chamber members reflects the ability of Dubai-based companies to leverage the city's competitive advantages, diversify their markets, and build a sustainable international presence.

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Dubai's position, situated between the east and west, connecting both markets, gives companies based in the emirate access to the region and beyond. Its advanced infrastructure and strong logistics and digital capabilities enable businesses to manage operations efficiently, plan for long-term growth, and expand into new markets, said Al Mansoori.

He added that Dubai continues to invest in future-facing sectors and advanced technologies, including Agentic AI, the digital economy, fintech, and the green economy. These areas are creating new opportunities for established companies and entrepreneurs, while providing a practical environment for developing ideas, testing innovative solutions, and scaling them.

He also highlighted Dubai's ability to attract global talent and expertise as a key pillar of its competitiveness. The city's high standard of living and international outlook help attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and specialist talent, giving companies access to the expertise they need to grow and innovate.

He emphasised that Dubai gives businesses the conditions they need to turn ambition into growth, while Dubai Chamber of Commerce remains committed to supporting companies at every stage of their journey.

Al Mansoori said the coming period will bring significant opportunities for businesses as global trade and investment continue to evolve. Dubai Chamber of Commerce will continue supporting companies to expand internationally and strengthen their global presence, he added, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy and position the city among the world's top three global cities.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization aimed at protecting the interests of the business community in the emirate and falls under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers along with two other specialised entities: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai International Chamber.

Al Mansoori said the chamber is continuing to develop its services and initiatives in line with the evolving needs of the business community. Its support extends across the full business journey, from establishment and operations to expansion, partnership building, and entry into international markets.

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