US Administration Threatens Prosecution Over Suspected Noncitizen Votes
(MENAFN) The Trump administration warns California election officials that they could face federal criminal charges if they count ballots submitted by individuals suspected of being noncitizens, intensifying a legal dispute ahead of the November 3 election, according to reports.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter outlines the administration’s position in a letter addressed to Los Angeles County officials, stating: “If persons knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens, they risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.”
The warning follows a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on Thursday seeking to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots submitted by individuals classified as “likely” noncitizens until their immigration status has been confirmed.
Federal officials cite a list containing 20,000 names as part of their case. However, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber says the administration has not supplied evidence to substantiate its claims.
The dispute has drawn criticism from legal experts. UCLA law professor Rick Hasen says the letter “ups the ante by threatening election officials with potential criminal prosecution.”
Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School and former Justice Department official, also questions the administration’s approach, saying, “Courts haven’t been buying what DOJ has been selling, and nothing in this letter is calibrated to change course.”
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter outlines the administration’s position in a letter addressed to Los Angeles County officials, stating: “If persons knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens, they risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.”
The warning follows a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on Thursday seeking to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots submitted by individuals classified as “likely” noncitizens until their immigration status has been confirmed.
Federal officials cite a list containing 20,000 names as part of their case. However, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber says the administration has not supplied evidence to substantiate its claims.
The dispute has drawn criticism from legal experts. UCLA law professor Rick Hasen says the letter “ups the ante by threatening election officials with potential criminal prosecution.”
Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School and former Justice Department official, also questions the administration’s approach, saying, “Courts haven’t been buying what DOJ has been selling, and nothing in this letter is calibrated to change course.”
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