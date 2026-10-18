Russian Forces Launch Massive Attack On Rivne And Surrounding Area In Early Morning Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Another massive attack on Rivne and the surrounding area. Emergency services are already working to address the aftermath. The fires that broke out have been contained,” Koval said.

According to him, civilian infrastructure facilities were among the enemy's targets.

Russian strikes kill two, injure five inregion in one day

There is currently no information regarding casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured the day before in Rivne region as a result of an enemy strike on a business

Photo: State Emergency Service