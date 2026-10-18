Russian Forces Launch Massive Attack On Rivne And Surrounding Area In Early Morning Strike
“Another massive attack on Rivne and the surrounding area. Emergency services are already working to address the aftermath. The fires that broke out have been contained,” Koval said.
According to him, civilian infrastructure facilities were among the enemy's targets.Read also: Russian strikes kill two, injure five in Sumy region in one day
There is currently no information regarding casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured the day before in Rivne region as a result of an enemy strike on a business
Photo: State Emergency Service
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