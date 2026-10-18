Drones Strike Oil Facilities, Ozon Warehouse And Vkontakte Data Center In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian service of the BBC.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov stated that the city was attacked by drones during the night. According to him, the fire broke out at the St. Petersburg oil terminal, as well as at other infrastructure facilities in four districts of the city.

According to the Telegram channel Astra, St. Petersburg residents either did not receive warnings about the drone threat or received them with a significant delay.

According to Astra's OSINT analysis, the largest fuel terminal in St. Petersburg is on fire following a drone attack. Additionally, the“Strumki” oil depot in the city's Chervonogvardeisky District has caught fire. According to the channel, the facility has a total capacity of 3,900 cubic meters and is used to store and ship AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, as well as diesel fuel.

Ozon reported a fire at its warehouse in St. Petersburg following a drone attack. There were no casualties.

In addition, drones attacked a data center belonging to VK (“VKontakte”) in the Leningrad Region. The company states that its services remain available to users as usual.

At the same time, according to OSINT analysis by Astra, following the strike on the data center, users reported widespread disruptions to the“VKontakte” social network and related services. A substation was also hit alongside the data center. The facilities are located in the village of Novosergievka in the Vsevolozhsky District of the Leningrad Region, on the administrative border with St. Petersburg.

In addition, according to Astra, a drone struck a cable-stayed bridge spanning the Korabelny Fairway in St. Petersburg. The bridge is located approximately 4.5 km from the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

This bridge is part of the southern viaduct of the Western High-Speed Diameter-a toll highway connecting the southern and northern parts of the city.

Major internet outage hits Russia after drone attack on Sberbank data center, media report

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenco stated that a drone attack in the region caused an emergency power outage, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the“Roboavia” drone development and manufacturing facility in the Rostov Region and a logistics depot belonging to a missile brigade in the Bryansk Region of the Russian Federation had been struck.

First photo: Exilenova+