Sri Lanka Works to Restore Electricity After Nationwide Power Outage
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka faces a nationwide electricity outage on Saturday following instability in the power system, prompting authorities to launch restoration efforts across the island, according to the government’s information department.
The state-owned National System Operator (NSO) says it is working to stabilize the grid and urges owners of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems to disconnect their installations until further notice “in order to support the restoration efforts.”
Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake says officials suspect a failure at the Upper Kotmale Power Station may have triggered the disruption.
Power cuts affect multiple areas across the country as engineers work to resume electricity supplies.
Later, the NSO rejects reports that power plants have broken down as a result of the incident, confirming that operational hydropower facilities remain online to assist the recovery process.
The operator also clarifies that the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is taken offline as part of routine procedures rather than because of a mechanical malfunction.
Electricity restoration begins gradually around noon, with several areas of Colombo, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla reporting a return of power, according to the NSO.
The operator says it expects the national electricity grid to be fully restored by approximately 6:30 p.m. local time, equivalent to 1300 GMT.
The state-owned National System Operator (NSO) says it is working to stabilize the grid and urges owners of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems to disconnect their installations until further notice “in order to support the restoration efforts.”
Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake says officials suspect a failure at the Upper Kotmale Power Station may have triggered the disruption.
Power cuts affect multiple areas across the country as engineers work to resume electricity supplies.
Later, the NSO rejects reports that power plants have broken down as a result of the incident, confirming that operational hydropower facilities remain online to assist the recovery process.
The operator also clarifies that the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is taken offline as part of routine procedures rather than because of a mechanical malfunction.
Electricity restoration begins gradually around noon, with several areas of Colombo, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla reporting a return of power, according to the NSO.
The operator says it expects the national electricity grid to be fully restored by approximately 6:30 p.m. local time, equivalent to 1300 GMT.
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