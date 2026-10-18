Truck Crash at Indian Temple Kills 12, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) At least 12 people died and dozens more were hurt when a runaway truck plowed into worshippers at a temple in Madhya Pradesh state in central India, a police official said early Sunday.
The truck, loaded with paddy, lost control on a steep road in Gwalior and slammed into the outer wall and gate of the Sheetla Mata Temple, according to senior police official Dharmveer Singh. The impact struck the temple’s perimeter and devotees near it, turning a place of worship into the scene of an accident.
Of the 39 people rushed to a hospital, 12 did not survive, Singh said.
Authorities have opened an investigation into what caused the crash, said Ruchika Chauhan, a local civil official, adding that the cause has yet to be determined.
The truck, loaded with paddy, lost control on a steep road in Gwalior and slammed into the outer wall and gate of the Sheetla Mata Temple, according to senior police official Dharmveer Singh. The impact struck the temple’s perimeter and devotees near it, turning a place of worship into the scene of an accident.
Of the 39 people rushed to a hospital, 12 did not survive, Singh said.
Authorities have opened an investigation into what caused the crash, said Ruchika Chauhan, a local civil official, adding that the cause has yet to be determined.
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