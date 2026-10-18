Saudi Arabia Ends Threat Alerts in Abha, Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense announces that the threat affecting the southwestern city of Abha and Khamis Mushait governorate has passed, following a second round of emergency alerts issued on Saturday.
In statements published on X, the agency confirms that the danger in both locations has ended. It also urges residents to comply with safety guidelines, refrain from gathering and avoid recording or photographing the situation.
The warnings were issued through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform to notify residents of a potential threat in the two areas.
Earlier on Saturday, authorities activated similar alarms in Abha and Khamis Mushait before declaring the situation safe just minutes later. Officials have not revealed what prompted either round of alerts.
The developments occur amid an ongoing military escalation involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement since July, with attacks reportedly targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
In statements published on X, the agency confirms that the danger in both locations has ended. It also urges residents to comply with safety guidelines, refrain from gathering and avoid recording or photographing the situation.
The warnings were issued through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform to notify residents of a potential threat in the two areas.
Earlier on Saturday, authorities activated similar alarms in Abha and Khamis Mushait before declaring the situation safe just minutes later. Officials have not revealed what prompted either round of alerts.
The developments occur amid an ongoing military escalation involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement since July, with attacks reportedly targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
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