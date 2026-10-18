Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi-Bound Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency
Flight EY022 took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Ontario, Canada and was due to arrive in Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) but changed its course and headed to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman instead.Recommended For You UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official
No further details were immediately available.ALSO READ
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