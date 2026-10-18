Wang Yi Meets With Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani

On October 15, 2026 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

Wang Yi noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, China-Bahrain relations have made significant progress with a steady momentum of development, bringing benefits to the two peoples. In 2024, the two countries became comprehensive strategic partners, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. China is ready to work with Bahrain on the basis of mutual respect and mutual support to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and advance coordination on multilateral platforms, so as to promote the continuous development of China-Bahrain relations.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said that Bahrain attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is ready to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, strengthen cooperation in energy, tourism, finance, logistics and other fields, and further consolidate and elevate the friendly and cooperative relations between Bahrain and China.

The two sides focused on exchanging views on the situation in the Middle East. Wang Yi stated that the protracted conflicts in the Middle East have exerted a severe impact on regional peace and stability. This does not serve any party's interest. President Xi Jinping has put forward a series of initiatives and proposals dedicated to peace in the Middle East, which represent the insight and solutions contributed by China to addressing the security dilemma in the Middle East. China has always believed that conflicts should not be escalated and fighting should not spread. Confrontation worsens tensions, while dialogue is the right path. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and the legitimate concerns of all parties should be valued. It is necessary to remove interference and continue to adhere to the direction of political settlement. China is ready, based on the series of initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, to strengthen communication and coordination with regional countries including Bahrain to help the region achieve lasting peace and stability.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said that the current security situation in the Gulf countries is very grave. Bahrain welcomes the Chinese initiatives and solutions put forward by President Xi Jinping, which are all important ideas that benefit regional countries. Bahrain appreciates China's consistent commitment to fairness and justice, its communication with regional countries, and its active efforts to bring an end to military operations. The regional tensions threaten the energy supply chain and the free passage of shipping lanes. Bahrain hopes to resolve the relevant issues as soon as possible under multilateral mechanisms such as the U.N. and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and also hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in the U.N. Security Council to jointly address the current challenges.

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Wang Yi Meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani News Provided By October 18, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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