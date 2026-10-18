Harshita Gaur: Dussehra In Delhi Has A Charm Of Its Own

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Harshita Gaur, known for portraying Princey in Waiting Hai, Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur and Sanyukta in Sadda Haq, has recalled her memories of Ravan Dahan in Delhi and said that Dussehra in the National Capital has a charm of its own.

As a child, she would often play Sita in the plays organised during Dussehra, making the festival a cherished part of her childhood and her early connection with Indian traditions.

Harshita said in a statement:“Dussehra in Delhi has a charm of its own, especially when you look back at it through childhood memories. I remember the excitement around the huge Ravan effigies and how the entire city came alive during the festive season.”

She added:“As a kid, I used to play Sita in the plays that would happen in school or on our society grounds during Dussehra, and those memories have stayed with me. Going out with family, being part of the celebrations and experiencing that sense of togetherness made the festival so special.”

Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Looking back, the actress said that the memories stay forever.

“Today, when I look back, it's these simple moments that I cherish the most. The memories stay with you long after childhood.”

Beyond acting, Harshita's love for Indian culture finds expression in her passion for dance and Kathak, an art form that celebrates rhythm, expression and storytelling.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie is a gangster drama film directed by Gurmeet Singh. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during the first season of the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur.

In the OTT front, she was seen in Waiting Hai, a crime drama directed by Sameer Vidwans It stars Divyenndu, Bhuvan Arora, Kumud Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Sunita Rajwar.