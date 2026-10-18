Second Tanker Attack Raises Maritime Security Concerns Off Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) A second tanker attack is reported in waters off Saudi Arabia, with a vessel sustaining damage after being targeted by a rocket-propelled grenade launched from a small boat, according to a maritime security advisory issued Saturday.
The incident takes place at approximately 1922 GMT on Friday, around 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports.
According to the vessel’s captain, the projectile strikes the tanker’s aft port quarter, causing damage to that section of the ship.
All crew members are accounted for and confirmed safe. However, authorities have not yet completed a comprehensive assessment of the vessel’s damage or determined whether the attack has caused any environmental consequences.
Investigations into the incident are underway. Meanwhile, ships operating in the surrounding waters are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The latest report follows an earlier incident disclosed by UKMTO on Saturday, in which another tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl on Friday.
All crew members aboard the first vessel were safely evacuated, and no environmental impact was reported at the time.
The incident takes place at approximately 1922 GMT on Friday, around 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports.
According to the vessel’s captain, the projectile strikes the tanker’s aft port quarter, causing damage to that section of the ship.
All crew members are accounted for and confirmed safe. However, authorities have not yet completed a comprehensive assessment of the vessel’s damage or determined whether the attack has caused any environmental consequences.
Investigations into the incident are underway. Meanwhile, ships operating in the surrounding waters are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The latest report follows an earlier incident disclosed by UKMTO on Saturday, in which another tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl on Friday.
All crew members aboard the first vessel were safely evacuated, and no environmental impact was reported at the time.
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