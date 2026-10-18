Turkish FM Holds Talks with OIC Counterparts in Baghdad
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets his Egyptian, Iranian and Iraqi counterparts in Baghdad on Saturday as part of diplomatic engagements surrounding the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, according to official statements.
Fidan holds discussions with Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and Iraq’s Fuad Hussein during the visit.
On the sidelines of the gathering, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi receives the Turkish foreign minister, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan participates in the OIC ministerial session and formally transfers the council’s chairmanship to Iraq, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. He also meets Faiq Zaidan, president of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.
His diplomatic schedule later includes separate discussions with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih Fayyad, and Iraqi State Minister and Iraqi Turkmen Front Chairman Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, according to diplomatic sources.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry does not disclose additional details regarding the discussions.
Fidan holds discussions with Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and Iraq’s Fuad Hussein during the visit.
On the sidelines of the gathering, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi receives the Turkish foreign minister, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan participates in the OIC ministerial session and formally transfers the council’s chairmanship to Iraq, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. He also meets Faiq Zaidan, president of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.
His diplomatic schedule later includes separate discussions with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih Fayyad, and Iraqi State Minister and Iraqi Turkmen Front Chairman Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, according to diplomatic sources.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry does not disclose additional details regarding the discussions.
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