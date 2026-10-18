Resort Fire Kills Ten Tourists, Injures Others in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) A fire at a coastal resort in southeastern Bangladesh claims at least 10 lives and leaves nine people injured on Saturday morning, according to the country’s fire service.
The blaze erupts at a wooden resort and restaurant on Inani Sea Beach in Cox’s Bazar, a popular destination for visitors. Two firefighting units, supported by local authorities and police, respond to the emergency and eventually bring the fire under control, the fire service says in a statement.
Border Guard personnel also participate in the rescue efforts, according to an official statement.
Reports indicate that at least nine people sustain injuries when the fire breaks out early in the morning while they are sleeping. Authorities have yet to establish the identities of those affected.
The victims are believed to be tourists, given the area’s popularity as a holiday destination.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Preliminary possibilities include a kitchen stove malfunction or an electrical short circuit, although neither explanation has been confirmed.
District officials have established an investigative committee to determine how the incident occurred.
The blaze erupts at a wooden resort and restaurant on Inani Sea Beach in Cox’s Bazar, a popular destination for visitors. Two firefighting units, supported by local authorities and police, respond to the emergency and eventually bring the fire under control, the fire service says in a statement.
Border Guard personnel also participate in the rescue efforts, according to an official statement.
Reports indicate that at least nine people sustain injuries when the fire breaks out early in the morning while they are sleeping. Authorities have yet to establish the identities of those affected.
The victims are believed to be tourists, given the area’s popularity as a holiday destination.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Preliminary possibilities include a kitchen stove malfunction or an electrical short circuit, although neither explanation has been confirmed.
District officials have established an investigative committee to determine how the incident occurred.
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