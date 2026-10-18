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Fresh Israeli Drone Strike Kills Palestinian in Gaza City

Fresh Israeli Drone Strike Kills Palestinian in Gaza City


Date: 2026-10-18 02:53:33

(MENAFN) An Israeli drone attack on a gathering of civilians in Gaza City on Saturday leaves one Palestinian dead and several others wounded, according to reports citing Palestinian medical sources.

The strike targets a group of people in the Tuffah neighborhood, located northeast of Gaza City, killing an unidentified young man and injuring multiple others, according to reports.

Israeli military vehicles also conduct heavy gunfire in areas south of Khan Younis, while artillery bombardment is reported in eastern Gaza City.

The latest incidents occur amid ongoing allegations of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 10, 2025.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed four Palestinians and wounded several others, according to medical sources.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli actions violating the truce have killed 1,493 Palestinians and injured another 5,299 since the agreement came into force.

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