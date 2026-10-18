Ocasio-Cortez Donates One Million Dollars to El-Sayed’s Senate Campaign
(MENAFN) US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has directed $1 million toward Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign for the US Senate in Michigan, according to reports published Friday, as the state’s Senate contest draws attention ahead of the 2026 elections.
"I'm not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul. I'm leaving everything I can on the field," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement to the publication.
The contribution was made to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a coordinated fundraising initiative involving El-Sayed’s campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee.
Ocasio-Cortez raised $4.7 million during the third quarter and began October with approximately $17.4 million in available campaign funds, according to reports.
El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination after defeating Representative Haley Stevens in the party’s primary, marking a significant result for the Democrats’ progressive faction.
The Michigan contest is expected to be an important race in the broader struggle for control of the US Senate. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez continues to attract attention as a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential election.
"I'm not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul. I'm leaving everything I can on the field," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement to the publication.
The contribution was made to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a coordinated fundraising initiative involving El-Sayed’s campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee.
Ocasio-Cortez raised $4.7 million during the third quarter and began October with approximately $17.4 million in available campaign funds, according to reports.
El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination after defeating Representative Haley Stevens in the party’s primary, marking a significant result for the Democrats’ progressive faction.
The Michigan contest is expected to be an important race in the broader struggle for control of the US Senate. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez continues to attract attention as a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential election.
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