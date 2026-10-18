OIC FMs Convene in Baghdad to Discuss Regional Crises, Palestine
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers representing member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convene in Baghdad on Saturday for the organization’s 52nd session, focusing on regional instability, the Palestinian cause and stronger collaboration among member states.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi inaugurates the gathering, according to reports from Iraq.
Addressing the participating delegations, al-Zaidi highlights the mounting challenges confronting the Islamic world, noting that countries must strengthen their ability to coexist and respond to economic, cultural and media-related changes.
“What we are witnessing in terms of crises at the regional and international levels calls for greater joint action to protect the interests of our peoples, serve the causes of our nation and ensure the future of our generations,” he said.
Regarding Palestine, the Iraqi premier reiterates Baghdad’s position that the Palestinian issue remains central to the region’s ongoing conflict. He stresses that achieving justice for Palestinians and safeguarding their rights are fundamental to establishing regional security and lasting stability.
Al-Zaidi also emphasizes the importance of maintaining open trade, securing commercial shipping routes and ensuring uninterrupted transportation through international corridors.
As part of Iraq’s proposed regional cooperation efforts, he announces an initiative to connect energy grids, railway systems, transport networks and digital communications across OIC member states. The proposal also seeks to advance digital payment services and trading platforms while promoting closer integration between industrial zones.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi inaugurates the gathering, according to reports from Iraq.
Addressing the participating delegations, al-Zaidi highlights the mounting challenges confronting the Islamic world, noting that countries must strengthen their ability to coexist and respond to economic, cultural and media-related changes.
“What we are witnessing in terms of crises at the regional and international levels calls for greater joint action to protect the interests of our peoples, serve the causes of our nation and ensure the future of our generations,” he said.
Regarding Palestine, the Iraqi premier reiterates Baghdad’s position that the Palestinian issue remains central to the region’s ongoing conflict. He stresses that achieving justice for Palestinians and safeguarding their rights are fundamental to establishing regional security and lasting stability.
Al-Zaidi also emphasizes the importance of maintaining open trade, securing commercial shipping routes and ensuring uninterrupted transportation through international corridors.
As part of Iraq’s proposed regional cooperation efforts, he announces an initiative to connect energy grids, railway systems, transport networks and digital communications across OIC member states. The proposal also seeks to advance digital payment services and trading platforms while promoting closer integration between industrial zones.
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