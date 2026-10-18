Houthi Shelling Kills Civilians, Injures Others in Yemen’s Taiz
(MENAFN) Houthi shelling in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province kills three civilians, including two women, and leaves five others wounded, according to a statement issued by a government office.
The government-affiliated Office of Siege Affairs in Taiz reports that the fatalities occur late Friday when Houthi forces bombard the Sabir al-Mawadim district south of the province. The victims are identified as Safwan Saeed Obeid, 28, Asia Abdulsamad Saeed Ahmed, 55, and Safiya Hazza Saif al-Baadani.
The office also reports separate attacks targeting the al-Shaqab area in southern Taiz and Aqaqa in the western part of the province. These incidents leave five civilians injured, including two women.
Separately, Yemeni army forces report repelling a major Houthi offensive on the al-Shaqab front south of Taiz on Friday. The confrontation lasts approximately eight hours, resulting in the deaths of 16 Houthi fighters and injuries to additional combatants, according to the Taiz Military Axis.
The army also says it conducts airstrikes against Houthi positions at the al-Hangar checkpoint and the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dabab area west of Taiz.
According to the military, the operations additionally target Houthi reinforcements, weapons and military equipment positioned east of the al-Shaqab front.
The Houthi group has not issued an immediate response to the army’s statements.
The government-affiliated Office of Siege Affairs in Taiz reports that the fatalities occur late Friday when Houthi forces bombard the Sabir al-Mawadim district south of the province. The victims are identified as Safwan Saeed Obeid, 28, Asia Abdulsamad Saeed Ahmed, 55, and Safiya Hazza Saif al-Baadani.
The office also reports separate attacks targeting the al-Shaqab area in southern Taiz and Aqaqa in the western part of the province. These incidents leave five civilians injured, including two women.
Separately, Yemeni army forces report repelling a major Houthi offensive on the al-Shaqab front south of Taiz on Friday. The confrontation lasts approximately eight hours, resulting in the deaths of 16 Houthi fighters and injuries to additional combatants, according to the Taiz Military Axis.
The army also says it conducts airstrikes against Houthi positions at the al-Hangar checkpoint and the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dabab area west of Taiz.
According to the military, the operations additionally target Houthi reinforcements, weapons and military equipment positioned east of the al-Shaqab front.
The Houthi group has not issued an immediate response to the army’s statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment