Tanker Suffers Projectile Strike Off Saudi Arabia Coast
(MENAFN) A tanker is hit by an unidentified projectile in waters off Saudi Arabia, with all crew members reported safe following the incident, according to maritime security reports released Saturday.
The incident takes place at approximately 0900 GMT on Friday, about 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) receives notification of the event after a delay.
Information provided by the vessel’s company security officer confirms that the entire crew is evacuated and remains safe.
No environmental damage is reported at the time the incident is documented.
The incident takes place at approximately 0900 GMT on Friday, about 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) receives notification of the event after a delay.
Information provided by the vessel’s company security officer confirms that the entire crew is evacuated and remains safe.
No environmental damage is reported at the time the incident is documented.
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