Telangana Governor, CM Greet Women On Saddula Bathukamma

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted women of Telangana on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma on Sunday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, terming it a symbol of the grandeur of Telangana's culture and traditions, the worship of nature, and the women's self-respect.

The Governor noted that the act of beautifully decorating the 'Bathukamma' with flowers and worshipping 'Gauramma' (Goddess Gauri) signifies the inseparable bond we share with nature. He stated that this festival fosters a sense of devotion, respect for cultural heritage, and social unity among the people.

The Governor expressed his prayers to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for the prosperity of Telangana state, for joy to flourish in every household, and for all the people to be blessed with good health, peace, happiness, and abundance.

Chief Minister Reddy extended warm greetings to Telangana people, particularly women, on the occasion of the 'Saddula Bathukamma' festival.

He stated that the Bathukamma festival is a true embodiment of Telangana's culture and traditions. The celebration is dedicated to the worship of nature and is an honour to women.

Observing that Telangana is home to a magnificent culture that reveres nature and flowers, the Chief Minister hoped that women and girls would celebrate 'Saddula Bathukamma' with joy, songs and dance, accompanied by the grand, vibrant floral arrangements known as 'Bathukamma'.

He wished for this 'festival of flowers' to bring a shower of happiness into every home, ushering in prosperity, peace and well-being for every family, ensuring that the grandeur of Telangana culture endures for generations to come.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this festival will not only showcase the cultural richness of the people and the unity of women but also be filled with various significant social dimensions.

He expressed his delight that the Bathukamma festival is celebrated with great grandeur during the nine-day festive season across the state.

The CM reiterated that the“People's Government” remains committed to empowering women by launching a slew of welfare and development programmes.