Extremely Heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi On MP Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident near Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and extended deepest condolences to the grieving families.

Fourteen people were killed, while 27 were injured after a truck rammed into shops near Shitla Mata Temple early on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the truck lost control while descending a slope near the historic Shitla Mata Temple, located 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "The news of the deaths of several devotees in a horrific accident caused by an out-of-control truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking."

"I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I stand with them in this hour of sorrow. I hope for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

Meanwhile, families of those killed in the tragic road accident gathered outside the post-mortem house on Sunday and expressed outrage over what they alleged was the administration's failure to ensure proper traffic management during the heavy rush of devotees amid the Navratri festival.

They assembled outside the post-mortem house in large numbers, raising questions over the district administration's arrangements and demanding accountability for the tragedy.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among residents. Questions are being raised over the police administration's handling of traffic regulation and public safety during the festival. People have demanded strict action against those found responsible for the lapses that allegedly led to the accident.

The tragedy occurred during the auspicious festival of Navratri, when hundreds of thousands of devotees visit the historic Shitla Mata Temple. Typically, the route passing by the temple is closed to large vehicles during this period; hence, an investigation is underway to determine who allowed the truck to enter.

Officials have stated that they are probing who authorised the truck's entry and whose negligence led to this incident.

The victims' families have questioned how the movement of a truck wasn't prohibited in the vicinity of the Shitla Mata Temple.